BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,716 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,369,000 after buying an additional 2,448,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,443,000 after buying an additional 1,715,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,590,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,650,000 after buying an additional 1,024,759 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,024,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,475,000 after buying an additional 943,731 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,019,000 after buying an additional 489,972 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OHI opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 149.72%.

OHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

