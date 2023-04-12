BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 392 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at $12,601,896.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Up 0.9 %

ETN stock opened at $158.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.05. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $178.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.75.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also

