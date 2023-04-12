BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 859 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,881,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,263,194,000 after buying an additional 1,044,192 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,356,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,714,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,599,980,000 after buying an additional 581,532 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,526,000 after buying an additional 221,798 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,989,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,004,000 after buying an additional 71,356 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFC opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.28. The stock has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.76.

In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

