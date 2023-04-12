BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $52.41 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $94.22. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.82.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on HAS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.64.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

