BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,470,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $543,405,000 after purchasing an additional 163,151 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,934,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,854,000 after purchasing an additional 42,273 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,844,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,065,000 after purchasing an additional 98,903 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 59.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,575 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,239,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,484,000 after buying an additional 22,484 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.81.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.7 %

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $132.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also

