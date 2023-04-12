BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 199,900.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,995 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Century Communities by 381.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,601,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,199,382.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Century Communities Price Performance

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $62.01 on Wednesday. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $65.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.68 and its 200 day moving average is $53.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.32. Century Communities had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.78 EPS. Century Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Century Communities from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Century Communities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

