BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,885 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 122.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sinecera Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 401.4% during the 4th quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 191,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,788,000 after purchasing an additional 153,484 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 23,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 14,130 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,701.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 62,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 62,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $107.00 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $124.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.269 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

