BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,327 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 335.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at about $83,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BOND stock opened at $92.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $100.07.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.