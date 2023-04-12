BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 853 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,871,000 after buying an additional 45,274 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 16.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,047,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,702,000 after acquiring an additional 285,050 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 15.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,804,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,043,000 after acquiring an additional 235,373 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 11.7% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,710,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,044,000 after acquiring an additional 178,532 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,561,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,146,000 after purchasing an additional 35,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on FSK. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Elizabeth Sandler bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,129.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 3,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $59,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at $336,600.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Elizabeth Sandler purchased 2,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,129.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FSK opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average of $18.70. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.49 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.18%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 800.00%.

About FS KKR Capital

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.