BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 149,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 215,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 111,350 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 209.6% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 125,842 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period.

VTEB opened at $50.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average is $49.56. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $51.22.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

