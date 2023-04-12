BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 590 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 65.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 11.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 140.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 5.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DECK. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.77.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total value of $14,414,082.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,981,059.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,650.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total value of $14,414,082.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,981,059.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $457.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $426.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $212.93 and a 52-week high of $460.88.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.42 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

