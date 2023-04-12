BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,872,000 after purchasing an additional 553,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Stock Up 1.6 %

STT stock opened at $78.58 on Wednesday. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $94.74. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on State Street from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on State Street from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on State Street from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.35.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

