BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Celanese by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Celanese by 338.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Celanese by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $108.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.72. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $161.37. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.91 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Celanese from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,200 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,501.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Stories

