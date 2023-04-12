BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $291,000 Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 69,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DUK opened at $99.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

