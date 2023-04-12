BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $321,000 Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 76.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOO. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 3,810.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Price Performance

MOO opened at $86.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.71. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $80.50 and a 1 year high of $109.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.92.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

