BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $358,000 Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

Unilever stock opened at $53.32 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

Further Reading

