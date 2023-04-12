BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $367,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $220.60 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The company has a market cap of $113.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.35.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

