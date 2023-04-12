BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $407,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG stock opened at $93.67 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

