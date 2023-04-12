BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $432,000 Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.1 %

PNC stock opened at $122.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.62. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.27 and a fifty-two week high of $184.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.13.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.