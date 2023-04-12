BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $511,000 Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 21.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 54,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $16,520,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 737.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,304,000 after acquiring an additional 249,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $95.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.37.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYB. Citigroup boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.89.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

