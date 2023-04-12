BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $591,000 Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Novartis by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $95.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $96.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. Novartis had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 71.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.63.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

