BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $767,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $119.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.56 and its 200-day moving average is $119.29. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $133.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

