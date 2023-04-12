BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $551,000 in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $117.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.53. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.26 and a one year high of $121.47.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Nano Dimension Prints Growth: Enters Hypergrowth Phase
- Two Tiny Mining Stocks Worth Considering for the Next Gold Rush
- CF Is Set To Harvest The Bull Run In Agricultural Stocks
- Oracle Dips But The Trend Is Strong
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.