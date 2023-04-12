BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,621 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 18.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,603,203,000 after buying an additional 1,181,936 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 216.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $218,973,000 after purchasing an additional 714,737 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $529,811,000 after purchasing an additional 557,432 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 63.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,324,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $277,655,000 after purchasing an additional 512,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 169.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 225,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,284,000 after purchasing an additional 141,733 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.78.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC stock opened at $205.82 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.33 and a one year high of $276.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

