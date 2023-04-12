BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,920 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $875,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance
UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $520.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $483.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $506.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $449.70 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.15%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Loop Capital increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.00.
About UnitedHealth Group
UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UnitedHealth Group (UNH)
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Two Tiny Mining Stocks Worth Considering for the Next Gold Rush
- Nano Dimension Prints Growth: Enters Hypergrowth Phase
- CF Is Set To Harvest The Bull Run In Agricultural Stocks
- Oracle Dips But The Trend Is Strong
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.