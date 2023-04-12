BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VFH stock opened at $78.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $72.96 and a twelve month high of $93.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.08.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

