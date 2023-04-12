BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 11 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 465.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,284,000 after buying an additional 18,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,392,201,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the third quarter valued at about $28,878,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the third quarter valued at about $24,453,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 12,262.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,508,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,436.65, for a total transaction of $4,599,405.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 107,554 shares in the company, valued at $584,733,454.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total transaction of $521,322.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,976 shares in the company, valued at $36,367,422.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,436.65, for a total transaction of $4,599,405.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 107,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,733,454.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,327 shares of company stock worth $38,173,143 over the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR opened at $5,578.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 5.64. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,576.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5,620.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5,299.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4,784.14.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $98.88 by $34.56. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 56.08%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $89.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 394.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,956.00.

About NVR

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

