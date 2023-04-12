BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 162.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 494,931 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 30.3% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 679,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after buying an additional 157,939 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 1,191.0% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 146,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 134,912 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,089,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,341,000 after buying an additional 115,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,170,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,365,000 after buying an additional 115,619 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MUI opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.32. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $12.82.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.