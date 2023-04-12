BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,982 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $39,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $186.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.87. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $188.86.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.