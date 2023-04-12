BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,271 Shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RIV. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter.

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $16.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.11.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1278 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 13.82%.

(Get Rating)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.