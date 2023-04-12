BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 359 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,031,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,165,000 after acquiring an additional 81,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Synaptics by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,517,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,219,000 after buying an additional 68,091 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 38.9% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 688,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,139,000 after buying an additional 192,778 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,017,000 after buying an additional 12,823 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 348,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,608,000 after buying an additional 23,255 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Synaptics

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $576,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,891,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $576,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,891,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $161,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synaptics Trading Down 2.8 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYNA shares. Oppenheimer lowered Synaptics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.27.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $99.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.25. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $81.13 and a 12-month high of $172.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.56.

About Synaptics

(Get Rating)

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

