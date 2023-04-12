BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 378 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,187 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 27,251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth raised its position in Applied Materials by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 3,398 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $116.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $125.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.17.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.31.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,634 shares of company stock worth $4,512,426 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

See Also

