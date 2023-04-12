BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 42 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 705 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $362,236,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,176 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LULU stock opened at $365.81 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $410.70. The company has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LULU shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

