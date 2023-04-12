BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,495 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,495 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDJ. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 29.4% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,601,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,852,000 after acquiring an additional 52,939 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BDJ opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $9.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

