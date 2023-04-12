BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 600 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $73.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.53. The stock has a market cap of $83.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $112.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

