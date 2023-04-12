BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,973 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,973 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $91.97 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $100.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.04.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

