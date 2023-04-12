BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 73 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 69,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,798,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 22,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.13.

Shares of HON stock opened at $192.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.67%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

