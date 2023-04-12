BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 75 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Accenture by 108.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 61.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $286.33 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $333.95. The stock has a market cap of $180.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $272.95 and its 200-day moving average is $274.58.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.00.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total value of $1,756,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,686,265.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.