BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 99 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,342 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,083 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,713 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.74.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $105.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.09. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.87%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

