BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 4.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 6.1% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Price Performance

NYSE:CTR opened at $30.61 on Wednesday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average of $29.39.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.35%.

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

