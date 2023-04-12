BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,000,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,916,000 after buying an additional 268,348 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,374,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,986,000 after buying an additional 450,131 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,118,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,433,000 after buying an additional 101,238 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,290,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,791,000 after buying an additional 24,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,485,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,350,000 after buying an additional 69,880 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR opened at $69.65 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $79.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.82. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.