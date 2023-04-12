BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,491 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 24,817 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth about $193,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $123,719.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,709.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.08.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $12.89.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 80.24% and a positive return on equity of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a mar 23 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 14%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.69%.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More

