BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,749 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 7.7% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,899 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its position in Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 4.7% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 6.9% in the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Seagate Technology by 48.5% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on STX. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Seagate Technology Price Performance

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $66.88 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $88.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.56.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.64%.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.