Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.4% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 365,441 shares of company stock worth $59,427,838 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $160.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $176.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Apple from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

