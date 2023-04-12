Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 301.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,033 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,657,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,745 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 277.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 825,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,411,000 after purchasing an additional 606,802 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 296.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 651,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,024,000 after purchasing an additional 487,014 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 283.1% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 478,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,739,000 after purchasing an additional 353,269 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 11,267.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 287,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,399,000 after purchasing an additional 284,741 shares during the period. 23.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TECH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.36.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of TECH stock opened at $77.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.69. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $108.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $271.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.98 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 23.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 19.88%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Further Reading

