BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 309.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMRN. Oppenheimer downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.15.

BMRN opened at $97.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.22 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.40. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $537.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 6.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $286,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,917. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total value of $1,115,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,743,297.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $286,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,176,917. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,394,465. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

