Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal Sells 49,336 Shares

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 49,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $139,620.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,669,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,704,673.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Blade Air Mobility Trading Up 2.4 %
Blade Air Mobility stock opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $214.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.11.
Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $38.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.11 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently commented on BLDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.
Blade Air Mobility Company Profile
Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
