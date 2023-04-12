Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $440.86

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 440.86 ($5.46) and traded as high as GBX 469.50 ($5.81). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 465 ($5.76), with a volume of 53,118 shares.

Separately, Numis Securities upped their target price on Bloomsbury Publishing from GBX 430 ($5.33) to GBX 475 ($5.88) and gave the company an “add” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of £377.80 million, a P/E ratio of 2,113.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 441.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 440.86.

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

