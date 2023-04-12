Bowleven (LON:BLVN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.99

Bowleven plc (LON:BLVN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.99 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01). Bowleven shares last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.01), with a volume of 435,272 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Bowleven in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Bowleven alerts:

Bowleven Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.99. The stock has a market cap of £3.69 million, a PE ratio of -120.00, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 9.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bowleven Company Profile

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. It holds a 25% interest in the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bowleven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowleven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.