Boyd Wealth Management LLC Acquires 141 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Boyd Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Apple comprises 0.4% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 0.8 %

AAPL stock opened at $160.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $176.15.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Apple from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 365,441 shares of company stock valued at $59,427,838 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

